MIUI 12 Global Launch: How to watch live stream, what to expect and more

Xiaomi recently announced the launch of MIUI 12 in China. The company is now gearing up to bring its much-awaited user interface update to the global market. While the company has already showcased some of its features during the Chinese launch, there are some features that will be made available only to the global variants.

MIUI 12 Global Launch will take place today at 5:30 PM via an online live stream. The company will be live streaming the event via multiple social media channels including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. We have even embedded the live stream video here so that you can come back and watch the livestream once it kicks off.

MIUI now has a huge community and with that comes in the responsibility of offering great updates. So, this time around, the company is not only introducing some cosmetic changes but will be bringing a complete overhaul. Xiaomi will be pushing the major update to most of its recently launched smartphones including the premium Redmi K20 series and the budget Redmi Note 9 series.

Apart from offering a plethora of features, the company is also focusing on data privacy this time. MIUI 12 will bring all of the Android 10’s security features alongside Xiaomi’s own set of security layers. The Chinese manufacturer has also managed to receive a certification of TUV Rheinland for MIUI 12’s privacy and security features.

As for the cosmetic changes, the users will be greeted by a new set of wallpapers, a freshly designed notification shade, new control panel and much more.

