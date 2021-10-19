macOS Monterey set to roll out on October 25: Here's what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple to roll out macOS Monterey on October 25.

Apple first announced the macOS Monterey back in June at the WWDC 2021 event. Since then, users have been testing out the beta version of the software. Now, the company is ready to push the final stable update for Mac users starting October 25. The macOS Monterey will serve as a successor to the macOS Big Sur that was launched last year. With the new update, the company has introduced some design changes, added new features and more.

Apple has also added some features to the macOS Monterey 12 that will offer a more fluid experience for the people who are into the Apple ecosystem. The new features include SharePlay and Focus mode that have already been made available to iPhone and iPad users via the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates.

Besides that, the new update will bring Universal Control and AirPlay to Mac. While last year's Big Sur update focused more on design changes, this update brings changes under the hood.

Apple has also added Quick Notes feature to the macOS with the new update in order to improve the productivity side of things. This lets you jot down important notes while browsing a website or using an app. It also gets the Shortcuts feature that was introduced on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 last year. This will help automate tasks on a Mac.