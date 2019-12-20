LG G8X ThinQ with dual-displays launched in India: Price, specifications and more

LG G8X ThinQ comes with a dual-display accessory.

LG, the South Korean smartphone giant, has finally launched the much-awaited LG G8X ThinQ smartphone in India. The key highlights of the smartphone include the support for the dual-screen accessory, 32MP selfie shooter, Hi-Fi Quad DAC and more.

LG G8X ThinQ Specifications

LG G8X ThinQ sports a 6.4-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. The dual-SIM handset comes with 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. It runs on Google's Android 9.0 Pie operating system with LG's own LG UX 9.0 UI layered on top of it. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, which supports 21W fast charging.

On the optics front, the LG G8X ThinQ features a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 12-megapixel primary and a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

As for connectivity options, the LG G8X ThinQ comes with Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, A-GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C and more. The smartphone also comes with a dual-screen attachment and supports 9W wireless charging.

LG G8X ThinQ Price and Availability

LG is generous enough to bundle the dual-screen accessory alongside the smartphone itself. The LG G8X will be available across all retail outlets starting tomorrow with a price tag of Rs. 49,999. The device will be available only in the Aurora Black colour variant.