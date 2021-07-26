Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop, Legion Ultimate Support service launched in India: Price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : LENOVO Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop launched in India.

Lenovo has announced the launch of a new gaming laptop in India - the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, and its gamer-centric Legion Ultimate Support, which is the company’s comprehensive service and support offering designed specifically for gamers. With the latest generation AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is a gaming upgrade that is engineered to empower gamers in India.

With the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, built on the new AMD “Zen 3” architecture, users can now enjoy the best competitive gaming and productivity performance with lightning-fast frame rates and uncompromised battery life of up to 8.1 hours. The Legion 5 Pro is designed and built to ensure that gamers and content creators never have to compromise on graphics performance with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics that bring 2nd Generation Ray Tracing, 3rd Generation AI Tensor Cores and more cutting-edge new features.

Taking the first-class thermal performance even further on the Legion 5 Pro, users can enjoy the maximum performance with the power of a total graphic of up to 140W without thermal throttling, thanks to the NVIDIA GPU and Legion ColdFront 3.0. The Coldfront 3.0 thermal management with multiple thermal sensors, turbo-charged dual fan design, and quad-channel exhaust system with fine thermal fins, move high volumes for air for quick heat dissipation.

Legion 5 Pro dominates the competition with maximum screen real estate, by offering 90% screen-to-body ratio, 16-inch QHD 165Hz IPS display with up to 3ms response time, 16:10 aspect ratio, 2560 x 1600 resolution, and NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync support. This gaming laptop also boasts of 34% increased pixel density, Dolby Vision, VESA Display, HDR 400 support, and 100% sRGB color accuracy with over 500 nits peak brightness. The immersive display of this device is complemented by the Legion TrueStrike Keyboard with soft-landing switches and 4-zone RGB lighting and a larger touchpad for better range of motion, Nahimic Audio for surround sound, a jet engine inspired thermal exhaust design, and an aluminum chassis with a fingerprint-resistant finish.

The 3D Nahimic Audio on the Legion 5 Pro is specifically designed for gamers, and brings immersive 360-degree audio with features like Night Mode with smart volume reduction, Sound Tracker that visually points out a sound’s source and direction in a game, and also provides background noise suppression for crystal clear voice chats.

With the exclusive Sound Sharing feature that comes with the Nahimic Audio, users can pair two Bluetooth headsets simultaneously to play together or share the gaming sound experience. This latest gaming beast from the house of Legion also features Type-C power delivery charging for non-gaming scenarios, e-shutter webcam for enhanced privacy of users, and Lenovo Vantage software and Rapid Charge Pro for effective power management.

Legion Ultimate Support

As Lenovo strengthens its gaming portfolio with the Legion 5 Pro, it is also aiming to bring a service offering with the Legion Ultimate Support (LUS). Since most of the Legion Ultimate Support service technicians are gamers themselves, users can get the advice they need to optimize the gaming experience on their Intel- or AMD-powered Lenovo Legion desktop or laptop. They can avail 24x7 tech support via phone, email or chat, from highly trained and experienced technicians who have a wealth of knowledge about the product as well as key gaming communities and forums.

Legion Ultimate Support offers guidance on hardware optimization and software assistance from professional technicians, and also allows customers to learn the tips and tricks for software tuning, hardware optimization as well as overclocking.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro comes in Storm Grey and is available at Rs. 1,39,990 (for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB), or at Rs. 1,59,990 (for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 32GB). The laptop can be pre-ordered on Amazon.in and Lenovo.com from today onwards. It will soon be available across all offline channels in August 2021.

The Legion Ultimate Support can also be separately purchased at Rs. 999 for one year, and at Rs. 1,999 for two years.