Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300

Jio, Airtel and Vi are currently offering dozens of prepaid plans helping people get the most value for their money. However, with so many choices, people tend to get confused and end up making a bad decision. So, here the best-prepaid plans under Rs. 300 that these telecom operators have on offer.

Reliance Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs. 249 prepaid plan is one of the more popular plans available. The plan offers 2GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calls. The plan also brings 100 SMS messages per day for a validity of 28 days. It also brings complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 199 prepaid plan

The Rs 199 prepaid plan is another popular choice among users looking for a reasonable recharge pack. When compared to the Rs. 249 plan, it offers slightly lesser 1.5GB data per day. Other benefits remain the same including 28 days validity, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and a complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

Airtel Rs. 298 prepaid plan

Airtel’s Rs 298 prepaid plan brings a validity of 28 days and offers 2GB of data per day. Alongside that, the prepaid plan offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS daily. Apart from the basics, the plan also offers 30 days free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, access to Airtel Xstream Premium, free Hellotunes, free access to Wynk Music, free online courses with Shaw Academy, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Airtel Rs 249 prepaid plan

After the Rs. 298 prepaid plan, the Rs. 249 plan is quite popular among the Airtel users. It offers 1.5GB of data per day along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Just like the Rs 298 plan, this one also offers 28 days of validity and other benefits like 30 days free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, access to Airtel Xstream Premium, free Hellotunes, free access to Wynk Music, free online courses with Shaw Academy, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Vi Rs 299 prepaid plan

Vi, formerly known as Vodafone Idea, also has a popular Rs 299 prepaid plan that offers 4GB data per day. Notably, the plan is currently offering double the data that it usually brings on board due an ongoing offer. Apart from that. users also get truly unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to Vi Movies & TV Classic.