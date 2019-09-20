Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and Apple Watch 5 now available for pre-orders in India

The recently launched iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro max and Apple Watch 5 are now available for pre-orders in India. The pre-orders are active through e-commerce websites Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Paytm mall and various offline Apple stores in the country. The availability for these Apple devices in India is expected from September 27.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Price

The iPhone 11 will be available in India at starting price of Rs 64,990 for its 64 GB variant, customers will have to pay Rs 69900 for the 128 GB variant and Rs 79,900 for 256 GB storage variant of the phone. The iPhone 11 Pro price starts at Rs 99,000 for the 64 GB variant, Rs 1,13,900 for the 256 GB variant and Rs 1,31,900 for the 512 GB storage variant. While the iPhone 11 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,09,000 for its base 64 GB variant. The 256 GB variant of the phone comes with a price tag of Rs 123900 and customers will need to pay Rs 1,41,900 for the top variant with 512 GB storage.

Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max price in India

Apple Watch 5 Price

The 5th generation of the Apple Watch is also available for pre-order and starts at a price of Rs 40,900 for the base, GPS only 40 mm aluminium case variant. While the top variant, Apple Watch 5 GPS + Cellular 44mm Stainless Steel option, comes with a price tag of 69,900.

Apple has partnered with HDFC and is offering discounts up to Rs 7000 on the purchase of devices. An instant discount of Rs 6000 is available on iPhone 11 if you make payment using HDFC Bank cards. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro max get a similar instant discount of Rs 7000. While the Apple Watch 5 is available with an offer of Rs 4000 cashback on payments made via HDFC cards for the purchase.