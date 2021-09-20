iOS 15, iPadOS 15 updates to roll out today: List of compatible iPhones, iPads

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iOS 15 is arriving today on eligible iPhones.

Apple recently launched the iPhone 13 series and soon after the launch the company announced that they will be rolling out the iOS 15 update on September 20. iOS 15 was first unveiled earlier this year at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2021).

As of now, the latest version of iOS available to iPhone users is iOS 14.8. After being in beta for a few months now, iOS 15 will finally start rolling out on eligible devices. Alongside the iOS 15 rollout, the company will also be rolling out the iPadOS 15 update for supported iPads.

In case you are wondering if will receive the update or not, here’s a complete list of iPhones and iPads that will receive the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates, respectively.

List of iPhones that will get iOS 15 update

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd Generation)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone SE (1st Generation)

iPod Touch (7th Generation)

List of iPads that will get the iPadOS 15 update

iPad Pro (5th generation)

iPad Pro (4th generation)

iPad Pro (3rd generation)

iPad Pro (2nd generation)

iPad Pro (1st generation)

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

When will the rollout begin?

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are set to be released today and the update will be made available for the supported devices starting 10:30PM IST.