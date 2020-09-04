Image Source : HONOR Honor unveils new notebook, smartwatches at IFA 2020.

Honor on Thursday announced an all-new notebook MagicBook Pro along with two new smartwatches Watch GS Pro and Watch ES at the 2020 IFA technology conference here. The MagicBook Pro comes with pre-installed Microsoft Windows 10, features a 16.1-inch FullView display and houses AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor, with integrated Radeon Graphics and 6 cores and 12 threads.

"With an ultra-fast 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage drive and 16GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM, the MagicBook Pro guarantees blistering data speeds when reading and transferring files," the company said in a statement. The MagicBook Pro (16+512GB) will be available from September 7, the company said.

The Watch GS Pro is a rugged smartwatch with 25-day battery life. Supported by built-in dual satellite positioning systems, The smartwatch is equipped with route back function and route deviation alert to help users explore their potential without worries.

The smartwatch supports more than 100 workout modes and workout data recording including mountain climbing, hiking, skiing, indoor and outdoor running and free training. It also comes with intuitive health features to monitor users' wellbeing.

The Watch GS Pro will be available in the global markets from September 7. Meanwhile, Honor Watch ES features a 1.64-inch AMOLED display, 95 workout modes and 12 animated workout courses with specific scenarios such as fat burn, abs workout and fitness tracking capabilities.

The Watch ES will be available globally from September 21. In addition, the company also announced processor upgrades for the MagicBook 14 and 15 and Pad 6 to further strengthen its 1+8+N IoT strategy.

