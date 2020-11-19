Fortnite online game to get in-built video chat feature: Know details

Image Source : FORTNITE Fortnite game

Epic Games is reportedly adding a new video chat feature to its battle royale game Fortnite where players can see live feeds of their friends inside the game. The feature is powered by Houseparty, a chat app that Epic acquired last year and it will only be available on PC, PS4 as well as PS5, reports the Verge.

To use this feature a user needs to link their Epic and Houseparty accounts and then one can enable a "Fortnite mode" in the app. When this happens, one can create a party of friends, and their live feeds will be displayed on the left-hand side of the screen while playing the game.

In addition, one can create a party of up to 10 people in the app, though only four will appear in Fortnite. As per the report, the Houseparty app will only display the user's face; the camera will automatically snap to the face and replace everything else with a colourful background. If the face moves off-camera, the feed won't show anything but the only background.

Recently, Epic Games announced a new promotion that allows players who make a real-money purchase in-game and are new Disney Plus subscribers to get up to two months of the streaming service for free.

The offer is valid till December 31 for players 18 years old or older in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand where Disney Plus is available.

