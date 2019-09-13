Flipkart Big Billion Days sale dates announced: What to expect from shopping extravaganza

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale begins from September 29

Flipkart has announced the dates for its mega Big Billion Days Sale. The sale is slated to take place between September 29 and October 4, Flipkart Plus customers will be getting four-hour early access to the sale which starts at 8 PM on September 29.

Flipkart has partnered with ICICI and Axis bank to provide an extra 10% discount to the bank's cardholder (only credit card holder in case of ICICI)

Starting on September 29 the sale will be on products from fashion, TV & appliances, home & furniture, Sports, beauty and smart devices category while the sale on mobile, tablets and other gadgets will begin from September 30. The website will also be hosting flash sale and offering 'crazy deals' at 12 AM, 8AM, 12PM and 8PM during the sale period.

Flipkart has promised heavy discount on various categories and will offer discounts up to 90% on electronics, clothing & footwear and Home & furniture.

The promo poster on Big Billion Day page promises ''lowest price of the year" and the 'best' exchange value in mobile phone category. We will also see new mobile phone launches during the sale.

Apart from discounts up to 75%, Flipkart will also offer appliance insurance, exchange offer, and no-cost EMI for 36 months on its TV & appliance category.

In a bid to make special preparations for the sale and improve its supply chain system, Flipkart has doubled the number of pin codes where it offers pick facilities to sellers. It has also partnered with around 27,000 kiranas increase its reach.

Apart from the discount offers Flipkart will provide no-cost EMI and easy loan facilities including Cardless credit, Flipkart PayLater, to attract buyers.

On the other hand, Amazon is also coming up with its Great Indian Festival sale soon. While it has not revealed the dates for the sale we can expect it to clash with Flipkart Big Billion Days, considering competition between the two.