Is Facebook changing its privacy policy starting June 13? Truth of the viral message

Fact Check: A lot of Facebook users have been posting a message on their feed suggesting that Facebook is going to change its privacy policy starting Saturday, June 13. The message has gone viral as a lot of users have reposted it on their profile. The message basically warns users if they do not copy the written message and post it on their wall, they might come across some legal difficulties.

The viral message reads, “In the confusion around Covid 19, Don't forget that tomorrow starts the new Facebook rule that our photos can be used. Remember the deadline is today. They can be used in lawsuits against us. Everything we posted today goes public, even messages deleted. It takes nothing to make a simple copy and paste: better safe than sorry.”

The message further reads, "I don't allow Facebook or any Facebook training to use my photos, information, messages or posts, either from the past or in the future". With this statement, I give a notification to Facebook that it is strictly forbidden to reveal, copy, distribute or take other actions against me based on this profile and / or its contents. The content of this profile is private and confidential information. The violation of my personal life can be punished by law.”

This message is followed by a note stating "Facebook is now a public entity. All members should post a note like this. If you prefer, you can copy and place this version. If you don't post the statement at least once, you will silently allow your photos to be used and the information contained in profile status updates. Not " share ", but " copy +paste ".”

“Their new algorithm chooses the same people-around 25-who will read your posts. For this reason: Keep your finger down everywhere in this post and it will pop up copy. Click Copy, then go to your page, start a new post and put your finger anywhere in the empty field. Paste will come out and click on it. This will bypass the system. I don't allow Facebook to share anything of mine that I put on their website. Photos, current or past, posts, phone numbers or emails... absolutely nothing can be used in any form without my written permission or verbal consent.” the viral message claims.

Fact Check

Upon coming across this message, we did a quick Google search to check if something of sorts is going to happen. As a result, we got to know that the social media giant has not posted anything on their newsroom and have not sent across any media release regarding the same.

We even went to Facebook’s Privacy Policy page to check if something like that has been added to their new privacy policies. However, we did not find anything.

Further, we copy and pasted the whole message on Google and learned that the message has gone viral quite a few times. Back in 2012, when it went viral for the first time, Facebook came forward and officially denied it.

Lastly, if you come across any such message, feel free to head over to Facebook’s Help Community. There you can easily check if the message that is going viral is true or just a piece of fake news.

