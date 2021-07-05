CoWIN platform to be made open source: Here's what it means

Follow us on Image Source : DR HARSH VARDHAN / TWITTER CoWIN platform to be made open source.

CoWIN Global Conclave took place on Monday where Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the vaccination application will now be open source. Apart from that, the software will also be made available to all countries across the world that need to have a Digital system for COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The global conclave was attended by dignitaries from over 140 countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Guyana, and more. While it was a huge announcement and a big step forward, many people did not really understand what does going open source means.

What does open-source mean?

Open-source is referred to the software that is released under a license in which the copyright holder grants users the right to use, study, change, and distribute the software and its source code to anyone and for any purpose. It means that various developers around the world will now be able to contribute towards bringing changes to the software and making it better.

In the case of CoWIN portal, developers will now be able to ensure that the portal does not suffer from any bugs. They will also be able to bring new features and even integrate the CoWIN portal into various apps. Overall, this will make the vaccine registration process much better than before. This might also make the portal more accessible.