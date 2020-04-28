Coronavirus Lockdown: Top things Indians are searching for on internet

Here are the top things Indians are searching for on the internet.

Coronavirus Lockdown has been in the country for over a month now. Employees have been working from home, students have started learning via online classes whereas businessmen are just waiting for all this to end. Due to the free time that people have got now, they have been using the internet more often to gather information around the COVID-19. According to the Google search data, here's a list of top things that Indians are searching for on the internet.

Coronavirus Lockdown - The search term received 10 million hits globally a two weeks ago and it has now hit the same number for just India.

- The search term received 10 million hits globally a two weeks ago and it has now hit the same number for just India. Coronavirus - While the pandemic has already become widespread in the country, people are still gathering more information by searching the term 'Coronavirus' on Google. The term not only brings information on the pandemic but also brings latest news related to it.

- While the pandemic has already become widespread in the country, people are still gathering more information by searching the term 'Coronavirus' on Google. The term not only brings information on the pandemic but also brings latest news related to it. Coronavirus Helpers - The search term has received over 5 million hits in India. This clearly shows that people re constantly looking for coronavirus helpers to appreciate the work they are doing in the pandemic.

- The search term has received over 5 million hits in India. This clearly shows that people re constantly looking for coronavirus helpers to appreciate the work they are doing in the pandemic. Lockdown Extension - As the lockdown 2.0 was initiated, people are worried that it can go even further. People are constantly keeping a track on the news by searching this term and this has led to an over 1 million hits on Google.

- As the lockdown 2.0 was initiated, people are worried that it can go even further. People are constantly keeping a track on the news by searching this term and this has led to an over 1 million hits on Google. Hydroxychloroquine - Right after a study claimed that this Malaria drug can help contain the COVID-19 virus, the Indians started looking for more information by searching the term and that is how it crossed over 6 lakh searches.

- Right after a study claimed that this Malaria drug can help contain the COVID-19 virus, the Indians started looking for more information by searching the term and that is how it crossed over 6 lakh searches. Coronavirus Symptoms - People have become more cautious about their health. Now, as soon as someone coughs, they instantly head over to Google to check other symptoms that one experiences if they are suffering from COVID-19. This search term has now crossed over 5 lakh hits according to Google.

- People have become more cautious about their health. Now, as soon as someone coughs, they instantly head over to Google to check other symptoms that one experiences if they are suffering from COVID-19. This search term has now crossed over 5 lakh hits according to Google. Aarogya Setu app - The Indian government is working hard to spread the word out about their new Aarogya Setu app, which helps users with authentic information, updates and more around the novel coronavirus. The search term has reached the 3.2 lakh mark on Google.

- The Indian government is working hard to spread the word out about their new Aarogya Setu app, which helps users with authentic information, updates and more around the novel coronavirus. The search term has reached the 3.2 lakh mark on Google. India COVID-19 Tracker - As the number of cases keeps rising, people want to know about the number of cases reported state wise in the country. The term has now crossed over 1.2 lakh searches.

- As the number of cases keeps rising, people want to know about the number of cases reported state wise in the country. The term has now crossed over 1.2 lakh searches. E-pass for lockdown - The government has introduced E-passes for people who have shops with essential services, media and even doctors. Eligible people can easily apply for it online. This has led to 50,000 searches in India.

- The government has introduced E-passes for people who have shops with essential services, media and even doctors. Eligible people can easily apply for it online. This has led to 50,000 searches in India. Plasma therapy - As someone suggested that this can help with containing coronavirus, people started looking it up on the internet. The search term has now received over 10,000 searches as per Google.

