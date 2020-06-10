Chingari app: This Indian video sharing app is a competition to TikTok

Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE Chingari app on Google Play Store

Due to a focus on India-made products and the need to 'remove China apps,' Indian companies are coming up with Indian alternatives to popular Chinese apps. This is topped with a dislike for the popular short video-sharing app TikTok in the country, giving rise to several Indian alternatives. Walking on the same path, a new social media app -- Chingari- has recently surfaced that is touted as the direct rival to the TikTok app. Read on to know more about the new Indian competitor.

Chingari social media app is another TikTok rival

Chingari is primarily an app to share and create short videos, with added features such as the ability to chat with people, download videos, look for feed for others' content and much more. While the app was developed in 2019 by two Bengaluru-based programmers -- Mr Biswatma Nayak and Mr Siddharth Gautam -- it recently began attracting users and currently has over 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store.

The app provides users with trending news, memes, status videos, and a lot more. It is available in various languages, namely, English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

Much like TikTok, Chingari allows users to earn money by making and posting short videos. However, it provides content creators with a chance to earn depending upon the rate at which a video has gone viral. The creators will get points per view that can be redeemed as real cash. This way, people can earn money while socialising with people.

Mr Biswatma Nayak, Co-founder of the Chingari App, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us the clarion call of ‘Vocal for Local’ and Chingari has been developed completely in India. It is the best replacement for video entertainment apps by foreign firms. Chingari isn’t a clone of some foreign app but has been designed in keeping with the needs of Indian users. It is time for all of us to switch to Indian made apps like Chingari.”

It is further suggested that the app focuses on privacy and also endorses transparency. Additionally, the Chingari app is available on both the Google Play Store and the App Store. Here's how to download it:

Open the Google Play Store or the App Store on your Android/iOS smartphone

Search for Chingari app

Once the app appears, tap on it and select the Install option to get it

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage