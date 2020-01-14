Free coupons online: 5 apps that can get you free coupons on Android, iPhone

Here's a list of five apps that will get you free coupons.

With more things getting online, users tend to shop a lot using e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon. Users hunt for coupon codes that can get the discount on various products. These coupons are not only limited to online shopping but also applies to internet-based subscriptions, game purchases and more. Here's a list of five applications that can get you free coupons. While most of the applications are available on Android's Google Play Store, some of them are even available for iPhone users via the Apple App Store.

FreeKaaMaal

As the name suggests, FreeKaaMaal app is focused on Indian shoppers. Available only for Android users, the application is based on the company's official website. The app brings trending offers on various e-commerce websites, push notifications for offer alerts and a coupon store that offers coupon not only for online stores but also for a few offline retailers.

DesiDime

DesiDime website

DesiDime is yet another Indian application that brings a ton of exciting offers as well as coupons. The app brings coupons and offers for various platforms including Flipkart, Amazon, PayTM, Jabong, Myntra, Uber, Ola, BookMyShow and more. DesiDime is available on both Android and iOS platforms. One can even access DesiDime on PC by heading over to their official website.

CouponDunia

Coupon Dunia Website

CouponDunia is an app that solely focuses on providing coupons for various platforms. These platforms include Swiggy, Flipkart, Myntra, MakeMyTrip, BookMyShow and many more. The application is available for both iPhones and Android smartphones. Apart from coupons, the app even allows you to shop at their portal from where you can win cashback. The cashback reflects on your CouponDunia account using which you can either shop more or transfer it directly to your bank account.

GrabOn

Grabon

GrabOn is a popular platform that can get you free coupons, deals and more. While the Android users have the privilege of downloading the app from the Google Play Store, users with iPhones will need to visit their website for the offers.

MyDala

Available for both iOS and Android, MyDala brings coupon codes, discounts and offers on various platforms. While the app does ask you for location services permission, it brings in deals and coupons according to your current location. It also brings various categories involving tons of deals and offers across all categories.