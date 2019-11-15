Apple rolls out macOS Catalina 10.15.2 beta 2 update: Here's what it brings

Apple rolls out second beta update of macOS Catalina 10.15.2.

Just a week after launching its first beta, Apple has started to push out the second beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.2 globally. While this is not a major update, it does bring mandatory bug fixes and performance improvements. The update is being rolled out after users started to complain about bugs in the previous version, macOS Catalina 10.15.1.

The new build of the operating system can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Centre by those taking part in the testing program as well as over-the-air for existing beta users.

MacOS 10.15.2 is the successor to macOS 10.15.1, which included new Siri privacy settings, new emojis and more. The second update to macOS Catalina is likely to focus on performance improvements, security updates, and fixes for bugs that weren't able to be addressed in the macOS 10.15.1 update.

Catalina macOS 10.15 was released earlier this month with several new features including Apple Arcade, Sidecar, security improvements, Catalyst apps, new Reminders, Music, TV and more. Additionally, the Cupertino-based company recently released iOS and iPadOS 13.2.2 to fix an issue that could cause apps to quit unexpectedly when running in the background.

Beyond fixing the background app issue, the fix also handles issues where iPhone could temporarily lose mobile signal after a call and another "where mobile data may temporarily not be available", the company said in a release.