Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro go on sale in India: Price, offers and more

Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro finally go on sale in India. The two smartphones were launched globally alongside the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max earlier this month. While the iPhone 12 mini and the Pro Max will be available in November, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are already up for sale.

Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro price in India

Apple has launched the iPhone 12 at a starting price of Rs. 79,900 for the 64GB model. The 128GB and 256GB variants of the iPhone 12 will be available with a price tag of Rs. 84,900 and Rs. 94,900, respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro, on the other hand, will be available in India at a starting price of Rs. 1,19,900 for the base 128GB variant. For the 256GB and 512GB variants, the buyer will need to shell out Rs. 1,29,900 and Rs. 1,49,900, respectively.

As for the availability, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available for purchase via both online and offline stores. Apple’s online store is selling the two iPhones already. The buyers will also be able to grab a trade-in discount of up to Rs. 22,000 on the iPhone 12 and up to Rs. 34,000 on the iPhone 12 Pro. The two new iPhones are also available on Amazon starting today. However, Flipkart has not yet listed them yet.

In terms of the offers, the iPhone 12 will be available with a cashback of Rs. 6,000 using an HDFC Bank credit card. The smartphone is also available with no-cost EMI options for up to 16 months. As for the iPhone 12 Pro customers, they will get a cashback of Rs. 5,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards. HDFC Bank debit card users can also get a cashback of Rs. 1,500 on the purchase of iPhone 12 or 12 Pro.

