Here’s why this year’s Apple ‘Hi, Speed’ Event will be interesting

Apple has just announced that they will be hosting the ‘Hi, Speed’ event on October 13. Just like the September event, this one will also be conducted via an online livestream as many countries have travel limitations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. At the launch event, the company is expected to unveil the much-awaited iPhone 12 series. Here’s everything that will make the event interesting:

5G, Finally!

According to the leaks and speculations, this year, the company will be bringing 5G to its iPhone 12 series. All the iPhone 12 models including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will get support for 5G networks. However, the top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to come with faster, millimetre-wave (mmWave) 5G support, whereas the other models are likely to have Sub-6GHz 5G connectivity.

An iPhone for everyone

Apple is rumoured to launch for new iPhone models this year. While the Pro series will be the best iPhones of 2020, the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 will target a wider audience with their attractive pricing. Leaks suggest that the iPhone 12 Mini will cost as low as $649 (roughly Rs. 47,500), while the iPhone 12 could arrive with a price tag of $749 (roughly Rs 55,000).

A new unboxing experience

While this might not be the best thing that Apple is doing this year, it does sound quite interesting. Apple is rumoured to remove the charging brick and the AirPods, at least from the regular models while the Pro ones could continue to get the fast charging adapters.

The Cupertino-based company has already teased this by removing the power brick from the new Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE. The company claims that most of us already have power bricks at our home and putting one in the box just adds up to e-waste across the globe. Apple will, however, continue to sell genuine chargers via their stores.

Hi, Speed? What does it mean?

Apple has titled this year’s launch event as ‘Hi, Speed.’ Many have been wondering what it could mean. The new Apple A14 chip will surely be faster than the existing A13 processors and that could be the ‘speed’ Apple is talking about. There is also a possibility that ‘speed’ is being referred to as the internet speed one will get on the new 5G enabled handsets. It could even mean that the company is finally bringing 120Hz high refresh rate displays to the latest iPhone models. Lastly, this could mean that the company is also launching the Apple Silicone powered MacBooks at this event.

These details can be taken with a pinch of salt as most of it is dependent on leaks and rumours. To know everything about the new iPhone 12 models and other products, we will need to wait till October 13 for Apple to reveal the necessary details.

