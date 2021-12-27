Amazon End of Season Sale 2021: ‘Smartphone and TV upgrade sale’ with Best Deals, offers till December 31

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: AMAZON Amazon End of Season Sale

Highlights Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung and more offering smartphones at discounted offers

Special additional discount offers for exchanging and purchasing through selected credit cards

Special offers to Amazon Prime customers during the sale

Amazon India has finally announced Smartphone and TV upgrade sale- an year-end sale which will last till December 31, 2021. The sale offers number of deals on mobile phones including Redmi, OnePlus series and Samsung Galaxy handsets.

In the year end sale, Amazon has announced a number of deals for smartphones like the OnePlus Nord CE, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Redmi 9A, Redmi Note 10S, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Samsung Galaxy M Series, Realme Narzo 50A, and more.

Furthermore, many smartphone deals are being offered with bank discounts and have been offered to prime members exclusively. Offers like six-month free screen replacement and additional months no cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards are being offered to those with the Prime membership on Amazon.

Here is a list of five deals on smartphones which during the Amazon sale 2021:

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available for INR 24,500 during the Amazon year-end sale. Also, user of ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 2,500 on the smartphone purchase. Furthermore, those who would like to exchange their old smartphone can get the 11 Lite NE 5G at INR 19,950 during the limited period sale time.

The Redmi Note 10S

The smartphone is available for customers at INR 14,999 during the Amazon sale and ICICI Bank Credit Card users can get an additional discount of Rs 1000 on their purchases. Furthermore, those who would like to exchange their handset can get a bonus of up to INR 13,950.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

At a discounted price of INR 24,999 during the Amazon sale, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G can be purchased through ICICI Bank Credit Cards to redeem an additional discount of INR 1500. For those who would like to exchange their old smartphones can avail an exchange offer of up to INR 16,950

OnePlus Nord 2 5G (8GB)

The smartphone is available at a cost of INR 29,999 during the Amazon sale and ICICI Bank Credit Card users can avail an instant discount of INR 2000. Buyers can further get an additional discount of up to INR 16,950 in exchange for their old smartphone during the sale period.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Blazing Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB)

The smartphone is being sold at INR 29,000 during the Amazon sale and the deal further offers an additional discount of INR 2,500. The EMI for this phone during the Amazon sale will start from INR 1,412/month. Users of ICICI Bank Credit Cards can further avail a flat INR 3000 instant discount on transaction during the sale (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card). Also, if a user wants to return any of the purchased items with a discount coupon, they will receive the amount paid by them as a refund, as per the Returns policy of Amazon.