AIWA launches new audio products in India starting at just Rs. 699.

AIWA has finally entered the Indian market with the launch of five new products in the audio range. The products, priced between Rs 699 and Rs 7,999, will be available on Amazon and across 500 Reliance Digital, Jio Stores (+ RelianceDigital.in) starting next week.

"India is one of the fastest-growing consumer electronics markets on the global roadmap and research reports show that there is a great inclination from Indians towards personal audio products," Ajay Mehta, Managing Director, AIWA India, told IANS.

"Our aim at AIWA is to provide Indian consumers with a wide choice of products with innovative, advanced features that meet all requirements across different demographics and price brackets," Mehta added.

Priced at Rs 7,999, the AIWA AT-80XFANC True Wireless Active Noise Cancellation earphone provides audio enjoyment to the fullest. Supported by Bluetooth 5.0 with a transmission range of 10 metres, this pair of TWS provides intelligent noise reduction up to 23-25dB.

The earphones provide seamless automatic pairing and provide up to 16 hours of playback time with the charging case (with ANC on). Priced at Rs 2,999, the AIWA ESBT 460 Quad Driver Neckband comes with a microSD slot to enable you to store your favourite music hassle-free.

The earphones provide a super long battery life of 15 hours and 180 hours of standby time in just under 2 hours of charge.

The other products are AIWA ESTM-101 wired premium stereo in-earphones, AIWA ESBT 401 ultralight neckband wireless in-earphone and AIWA AT-X80E true wireless stereo earphones at Rs 1,999, Rs 1,499 and Rs 699, respectively.

