Image Source : APPLE Adobe Premiere Pro Beta released for Apple Macs with M1 chip.

Adobe has finally released the much-awaited ARM version of their popular video editing software, Premiere Pro. The new software is currently in Beta and has been tailored for the new Macs running on the Apple M1 chips. This will help people who own the new Apple Macs with M1 Silicon chip which is mush faster than the earlier Intel-powered Apple desktops.

"Our team is working hard on a version of Premiere Pro that will run natively on Apple's new Apple Silicon based M1 processor," Adobe said in an update.

The first public Beta is available now and the company will update the Beta frequently as new builds become available.

Since Premiere Pro is built on a large codebase with support for a wide range of media and workflows, Adobe said it will implement native support for Apple M1 in phases and some parts have not been ported yet.

"This phased approach allows us to validate performance and functionality for specific parts of the application before we add new components. And it also allows you to start seeing the benefits now," the company said.

The first public Beta includes all the core editing functions and workflows like colour, graphics, and audio, as well as features like Productions, and multicam. People can install and run the current release version of Premiere Pro using Rosetta 2 emulation with Apple M1 devices and macOS 11.0 (Big Sur).

The MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini are powered by the revolutionary M1, the first in a family of chips designed by Apple specifically for the Mac. With M1 and Big Sur, users get access to the biggest collection of apps ever for Mac.

(with IANS inputs)