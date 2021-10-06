Aadhaar Card details can now be updated via self service portal: Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aadhaar Card details can now be updated via self service portal.

Aadhaar card holders can now update their demographic information including name, date of birth, gender, address and language on their Aadhaar card, via the Self Service Update Portal (SSUP). The SSUP is an online portal that allows Aadhaar holders to correct or update their addresses in the Aadhaar card, without visiting the office.

In a tweet, UIDAI said, “Update your demographic details online through SSUP” and further shared the link of the portal too. It is also important to note that though more than one detail can be updated at once, a charge of Rs 50 needs to be paid per request.

Aadhaar card is the most crucial identity verification document in our country. It plays a vital role in availing the benefits of various government schemes and services.

According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Aadhaar card holders will now be able to update more than one detail at once.

Aadhaar card: Document required for online updates

Name: Scanned copy of Poof of Identity (POI)

Date of Birth: Scanned copy of Date of Birth

Gender: An OTP authentication via mobile/Face Auth

Address: A scanned copy of Poof of Address (POA) is needed. However, resident can update address even if they don’t have a POA document.

Language: No verification document is required.

In addition to the aforementioned documents, a registered mobile number is also required for online Aadhaar update requests as the registered number will receive OTP for Aadhaar Authentication, which will be a final confirmation for initiating the update.

Aadhaar card: How to update details online

Visit the official website of UIDAI-- ssup.uidai.gov.in Tap on the ‘proceed to update Aadhaar’ option. Enter all the required credentials, such as your Aadhaar number and captcha. Tap on the ‘Send OTP’ option. You will receive a six-digit OTP on your registered mobile number. Now, enter the OTP and you will be allowed to update your demographic information. Make the changes required and submit the details by clicking on ‘Proceed’ button. Upload the documents that support the changes you have requested. Submit and review the changes made. You will be given an update request number (URN) that allows you to track the progress of your Aadhaar card update.

Aadhaar card: How many times data can be updated?

Aadhaar card holders can update his/her date of birth (DoB) once in a lifetime (change in date of birth is only updated only for unverified DoB). When it comes to gender, update can be made once in lifetime, whereas name changes can be made twice.