Tamil Nadu: Woman allegedly murders alcoholic husband in Erode, police case registered

Tamil Nadu crime news: A 58-year-old woman allegedly murdered her alcoholic husband with a machete in Erode and fled the spot, police said today (July 30).

According to police, Balu (65) and his wife Eswari were living separately at Namakkalpalayam village in a rented house for the past few months. The couple has three daughters, who are married. Balu is an alcoholic and used to pick up fight with his wife every day.

On Saturday night, in one such incident, Eswari allegedly stabbed her husband with a machete and he died. She later fled from the house.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to Erode Government Medical College Hospital, Perundurai for post-mortem. Police have registered a murder case against Eswari and are looking for her.

(With PTI inputs)

