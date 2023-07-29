Follow us on Image Source : FILE Tamil Nadu: 8 killed, several injured in explosion in Krishnagiri firecracker factory godown

As many as eight people lost their lives while several others sustained injuries on Saturday after an explosion took place in a godown of a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district.

According to Krishnagiri Superintendant of Police Saroj Kumar Thakore, the blast took place inside the firecracker factory owned by one Ravi in the Pazhayapettai area.

The blaze spread to nearby shops and houses. Police and fire personnel rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations.

“As many as seven people have been declared dead and the few others injured have been taken to a nearby Government hospital for treatment," said Thakore.

Thakore later said that one more person had died in the mishap. The injured and rescued persons were sent to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Further details into the matter are awaited. Earlier, two people died after an explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory at Sivakasi City in the Virudhunagar district on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Indian Navy's INS Khanjar rescues 36 fishermen stranded in Bay of Bengal

ALSO READ | Bihar: 17-year-old boy dead, 3 injured in explosion inside house in Bhagalpur