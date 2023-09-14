Chennai Police arrests former VHP leader for derogatory remarks on BR Ambedkar, Dalits

Follow us on Image Source : X Former VHP leader RBVS Manian

Former Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader RBVS Manian was arrested by the Chennai Police for allegedly making derogatory remarks about BR Ambedkar and Dalits. He was arrested from his Chennai residence.

"On September 11 at T Nagar Bharathiya Vidhya Bhavan during a spiritual event, Maniyan made derogatory remarks against Dalits which went viral on social media. Based on this Maniyan was arrested this morning and would be produced in court," said Chennai Police.

A case has been registered under sections 153, 153A(1)(a), 505(1)(b), and 505(2) of the IPC and sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(u), and 3(1)(v) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act 1989, the police said.