Tamil Nadu: Six of family killed, two injured after van rams into truck in Salem

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The family was travelling from Kondalampatti to Erode district.

In a tragic road accident, six members of a family, including a one-year-old girl child, were killed and two others injured on Wednesday. The vehicle with eight people including the driver met with the accident in the wee hours at Sankagiri, the police officials said.

They were travelling from Kondalampatti to Erode district. A van the family travelled in rammed into a truck parked on one side of the road, they added.

Two women and three men died on the spot besides the child after the van hit the stationary lorry, officials said.

"A woman passenger and the driver sustained severe injuries and they are being treated at a hospital," a police officer said.

The driver is not in a condition to speak and the cause of the mishap could be ascertained only after he recovers, they added.

The bodies were taken to a state-run hospital for autopsy, they said.

A case has been registered and a probe is on.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Metro services to commence from 4:00 am between September 8 to 10 | DETAILS