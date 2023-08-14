Tamil Nadu: 19-year-old boy who had failed NEET twice dies by suicide, father kills himself

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational picture of crime scene

A 19-year-old medical aspirant committed suicide in Chennai after he failed to clear the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) two times. Incapable of bearing the misfortune, his father committed suicide two days after the incident. The deceased, Jagadeeswaran, was spotted hanging in his room in the city's Chromepet region on August 12. He was hurried to a nearby hospital, where he was proclaimed dead.

Jagadeeswaran failed to secure the necessary marks at the NEET in two attempts and was known to have suffered from depression. While the police found no note of self-destruction at the spot, his father Selvasekar blamed the NEET administration for his son's passing. Adding to the despair, Selvasekar was found hanging Monday. Before his death, Selvasekar said he was prepared to challenge the NEET for its expulsion in Tamil Nadu.

CM MK Stalin reacts

Chief Minister MK Stalin communicated his sympathies and encouraged students not to take such a decision. Hitting out at Governor RN Ravi for not giving consent to a bill to boycott NEET in Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin said his government had welcomed a bill on the proposed regulation in the Assembly twice.

“We sent it (the bill) to the Governor. First, he put it in abeyance. Then he sent it back under pressure. After we passed the resolution again in the Assembly, we sent it back to the Governor. He was supposed to give assent, but he sent it to the President,” MK Stalin said.

Alluding to a discussion with a parent on the NEET issue, Stalin condemned the Governor’s refusal to sign the anti-NEET bill and said it just showed his "ignorance".

