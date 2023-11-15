N Sankaraiah dies at 101: Remembering the freedom fighter and veteran Left leader

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Renowned freedom fighter, stalwart of the Communist movement, and senior CPI(M) leader N Sankaraiah dies.

Renowned freedom fighter, stalwart of the Communist movement, and senior CPI (M) leader N Sankaraiah passed away at the age of 101 in Chennai on Wednesday. A founding member of the CPI (M), he breathed his last at a private hospital, leaving behind two sons and a daughter.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin praised Sankaraiah for his unwavering service to the people, describing him as a lifelong fighter against oppression. Stalin announced that the leader's funeral would be conducted with state honors, recognising his roles as a freedom fighter, legislator, and political party leader.

Despite plans to confer an honorary doctorate on Sankaraiah by the state-run Madurai Kamarajar University, the process was hindered by the reported non-consent of Governor R. N. Ravi. The Chief Minister condemned this, citing a "conspiracy" by "narrow-minded" individuals unaware of Tamil Nadu's history in the freedom movement.

Born on July 15, 1922, in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu, Sankaraiah actively participated in the freedom struggle during his youth. He faced preventive detention and imprisonment multiple times, spending a total of five years in jail during the freedom movement. Despite completing only a part of his graduation due to his involvement in the struggle, he dedicated his life to championing the cause of the oppressed and the working classes.

Sankaraiah's funeral is scheduled for November 16, and his body will be placed in the party's state committee office in Chennai for people to pay their last respects. Condolences have poured in from various political leaders, and the CPI(M) has announced a week-long mourning period with party flags flying at half-mast and all party programs canceled.

