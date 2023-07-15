Wimbledon 2023: Top two seeded Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz set to meet in final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Carlos Alcaraz during Wimbledon 2023 semi-final

Wimbledon 2023 final will have top-two ranked Tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic clash in for the third Grand Slam of the year on Sunday, July 16. Djokovic beat top-ranked Jannick Sinner in the first semi-final and Alcaraz overcome a tough challenge from the world no.3 Daniil Medvedev to enter the Wimbledon final for the first time in his young career.

Djokovic, 36, was dominant in the first two sets but was trailing 5-4 in the third set after some missed serves. But the Serbian star made a great comeback to avoid the match going into a fourth set with a 3-6, 4-6, 6-7 win to move close to winning record eighth Wimbledon title.

Medvedev was tipped to produce the biggest challenge for Alcaraz but the Spanish youngster stunned the Russian star with a dominant 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win to reach the final. Alcaraz was more eager to enter his only his second Grand Slam final and had already revealed his desire to face Djokovic in the summit clash.

Fans were dreaming of this mouth-watering since the draws for the main round were announced. With a record 23 Grand Slam titles, including two from two this year, Djokovic remains the best Tennis player of the time. On the other hand, Alcaraz replaced Djokovic as the world no.1 ranking prior to French Open last month and has proved his potential to dominate the sport in the upcoming years.

Both top-ranked stars are currently tied 1-1 in the head-to-head record and will face each other in the Grand Slam final for the first time. Alcaraz stunned the seven-time Wimbledon winner when the duo first clashed in Madrid Open last year on a clay court. But Djokovic took swift revenge by beating Alcaraz at the Roland Garros 2023 semi-final last month.

