Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz breaks Novak Djokovic's dominance, shatters 'Big Four' record at SW19

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Carlos Alcaraz

Wimbledon 2023: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday put an end to Serb great Novak Djokovic's dominant run in Wimbledon. The World No.1 Alcaraz raced past the No.2 Djokovic with a nail-biter win in a humdinger final at the Centre Court. The 20-year-old defeated the 36-year-old veteran in five sets to clinch his maiden Wimbledon and second major Grand Slam in the sport. With this, Novak Djokovic's decade-long win record at Center Court and his bid for a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title came to an end.

The match went on for almost five hours with none of them wanting to give any ground. Alcaraz was a little ahead of the Serb and he won the match 1-6, 7-8 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. It all went to the final set. The Spaniard was tough and held his serve before breaking Djokovic in the third game to take a 2-1 lead. The equation was simple for him thereafter as he just needed to keep his serve and not let Djokovic break him. Alcaraz did exactly that and dominated his serve like anything to clinch the championship 6-4.

Alcaraz shatters the 'Big Four' record

Alacaraz's win also sees him end the dominance of the 'Bug Four' at Wimbledon. Since 2002, never a player outside the 'Big Four' - Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray has won the Wimbledon title. But this match sees a new champion and an end of an era of dominance. Also With this loss, Novak Djokovic's bid for a 24th Grand Slam and record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title came to a pause. He was hunting Roger Federer's record of eight Grand Slam titles as he had seven to his name. Djokovic had won the previous 104 Grand Slam matches where he has won the opening set but that too came to a fall with the Spaniard's magical show.

Latest Sports News