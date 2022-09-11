Sunday, September 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Tennis
  5. US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek claims maiden Flushing Meadows glory

US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek claims maiden Flushing Meadows glory

US Open 2022: Poland's Iga Swiatek has raced away to her maiden US Open championship. She has defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur who is the first Arab woman to qualify for a major title.

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2022 10:57 IST

Highlights

  • This is Iga Swiatek's first US Open title
  • Iga Swiatek is the first Polish woman to qualify for the US Open Championship
  • Iga Swiatek is currently the world number 1

US Open 2022: Poland's Iga Swiatek has lived up to her crown of world number 1. Defeating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur by 6-2 7-6(5) in the US Open final, Swiatek raced away to her maiden US Open title. In her moments of sheer joy, Swiatek did fall on her back and covered her hands after she emerged victorious with Ons Jabeur's shot sailed through. On the other hand, there is Jabeur who will continue to hold on to her world number two ranking. It is not just Swiatek who has created history over here. Tunisia's Ons Jabeur also became the first Arab woman to qualify for a major final.

The world number one Swiatek came out all guns blazing and completely derailed her opposition Jabeur with her powerful serves and subtle groundstrokes that earned her a 3-0 lead. The Tunisian was able to find her rhythm for some time as she won back-to-back games 3-2 but her momentum was shortened by the world number 1 Swiatek as she ended up taking the 30-minute first set as Janeur's backhanded landed in the net. Consistently maintaining her dominance in the game, the Polish kept going at Jabeur who in frustration dropped the racket in dismay as she had no answers to Swiatek's powerful blows. 

ALSO READ | US Open 2022: Conundrum around the tennis ball with a hint of gender bias?

This US Open victory happens to be Swiatek's first major title. The French Open champion is also the first Polish woman to win the US Open. After she earned her championship crown, Swiatek opened up and said that a match like this required her to be extremely calm, composed, and focused. She also that New York was loud and crazy and she was extremely proud of how she handled this euphoria. Jabeur who was pretty disappointed with the loss chose to look at the positive side of things. The Tunisian said that she hopes to inspire the coming generations and believes that her qualification for the finals just might be the start of many amazing things. 

Related Stories
US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek sails past Jessica Pegula, marches into final four

US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek sails past Jessica Pegula, marches into final four

US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek faces Aryna Sabalenka in Semis

US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek faces Aryna Sabalenka in Semis

US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek ready to clinch another Grand Slam crown, Ons Jabeur stands in way

US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek ready to clinch another Grand Slam crown, Ons Jabeur stands in way

US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz storms past Frances Tiafoe, books final meet with Casper Ruud

US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz storms past Frances Tiafoe, books final meet with Casper Ruud

Latest Sports News

Top News

Latest News