US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek claims maiden Flushing Meadows glory

US Open 2022: Poland's Iga Swiatek has lived up to her crown of world number 1. Defeating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur by 6-2 7-6(5) in the US Open final, Swiatek raced away to her maiden US Open title. In her moments of sheer joy, Swiatek did fall on her back and covered her hands after she emerged victorious with Ons Jabeur's shot sailed through. On the other hand, there is Jabeur who will continue to hold on to her world number two ranking. It is not just Swiatek who has created history over here. Tunisia's Ons Jabeur also became the first Arab woman to qualify for a major final.

The world number one Swiatek came out all guns blazing and completely derailed her opposition Jabeur with her powerful serves and subtle groundstrokes that earned her a 3-0 lead. The Tunisian was able to find her rhythm for some time as she won back-to-back games 3-2 but her momentum was shortened by the world number 1 Swiatek as she ended up taking the 30-minute first set as Janeur's backhanded landed in the net. Consistently maintaining her dominance in the game, the Polish kept going at Jabeur who in frustration dropped the racket in dismay as she had no answers to Swiatek's powerful blows.

This US Open victory happens to be Swiatek's first major title. The French Open champion is also the first Polish woman to win the US Open. After she earned her championship crown, Swiatek opened up and said that a match like this required her to be extremely calm, composed, and focused. She also that New York was loud and crazy and she was extremely proud of how she handled this euphoria. Jabeur who was pretty disappointed with the loss chose to look at the positive side of things. The Tunisian said that she hopes to inspire the coming generations and believes that her qualification for the finals just might be the start of many amazing things.

