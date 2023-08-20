Cincinnati Masters 2023 Final: Novak Djokovic seeks revenge for Wimbledon loss against Carlos Alcaraz

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic during the semi-final clash of French Open 2023 in June 2023

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic set up Wimbledon 2023 final rematch at Cincinnati Masters on Sunday, August 20. The top-two ranked Tennis stars are set to face each other again in the ATP 1000 event ahead of the upcoming US Open 2023, the last Grand Slam of the year.

Djokovic beat German ace Alexander Zverev in two sets and the Spanish youngster overcome the challenge from Hubert Hurkacz to book a place in the final. Djokovic will be playing in his eighth final at Cincinnati but has won the title only on two occasions (2017 and 2019). This is also his record-levelling 39th final clash in ATP Masters 1000 events.

On the other hand, Alcaraz is playing in his eighth final this year having famously beaten the Serbian in Wimbledon 2023 final. The duo produced a memorable game in London with Alcaraz winning his maiden Wimbledon title to deny Djokovic his 24th major.

The 36-year-old veteran remains in great shape and is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon. He can become the oldest player to win the Cincinnati Masters title if he beats the Wimbledon champion on Sunday. Notably, Alcaraz, 20, becomes the youngest player to reach the Cincinnati final since the 19-year-old Pete Sampras (1991) and if wins then he can become the youngest champion of this century.

Alcaraz leads the head-to-head record against Djokovic with two wins to one. He first beat the 23-time Grand Slam winner in the Madrid Open semi-final last year and then the Serbian took a swift revenge by beating the Spaniard in the French Open semi-final this year.

In the women's singles event at Cincinnati Masters, American star Coco Gauff beat the world no.1 for the first time in the semi-final round and the French Open 2023 runner-up Karolina Muchova defeated the world no.2 Aryna Sabalenka to reach the final.

Latest Sports News