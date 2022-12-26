Follow us on Image Source : AP Novak Djokovic in action

Australian Open 2023: All you need to know - Live streaming details, dates, venue, schedule, prize money

Here are all the details about the Autralian Open 2023:

When is Australian Open 2023 scheduled for?

The 2023 edition of Australian Open is scheduled for January next year. The first Grand slam of the year will see the comeback of legendary Tennis player Novak Djokovic who has been granted a visa to compete in the tournament. India's star player Sania Mirza is also likely to play in the doubles event. Before we see the live action, let's dive in and know everthing about the eagerly waited 111th edition of the mega tournament.

The Australian Open will be held from the 16th of January to the 29th of January. Women's final match is scheduled for 28th January and Men's final for 28th January.

Where will Australian Open 2023 be played?

The tournament will be played at the Melbourne Park.

Who are the key players participating in the first Grand slam?

Defending champion Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, and Carlos Alcaraz, Ons Jabeur, Iga Swiatek are some key players.​

Who won the previous edition of Australian Open?

Rafael Nadal - Men’s singles championship. Ashleigh Barty (retired) - Women’s singles champion.

What is the prize money for Australian Open 2023?

The total prize money for next year's Australian Open is $270,200 (Rs 2.23 Crore approx). The winners of both men’s singles and women’s singles will receive a reward of $12,500 (Rs 10.35 Lakhs Approx).

Where will Australian Open 2023 be broadcasted on TV in India?

Wimbledon 2022 can be watched on Sony Sports Network in India

Where can Australian Open 2023 be watched online in India?

Wimbledon 2022 will be streamed online on SonyLIV app.

Latest Sports News