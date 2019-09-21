Laver Cup: Internet can't keep calm as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal coach Fabio Fognini. Watch

Image Source : AP Internet can't keep calm as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal coach Fabio Fognini

Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal is one of the fiercest rivalries in sports history but the duo also sets friendship goals off it.

While their games on field are engaging even in their 30s, off it, they set the stage alight with their love and admiration for each other.

And, one such event when they team up is the Laver Cup.

The third edition of the Laver Cup got underway on Friday at Geneva and fans couldn't keep calm as their favourite players were standing by each other and not the opposite ends.

Rafa and Roger were seen coaching and talking to Italy's Fabio Fognini, who is a part of Team Europe. The Italian was playing his match against Jack Sock, who fell into the 200s in the ATP rankings after an injury-hit season.

The pair could be seen speaking to Fognini and asking him to stay calm and not get disappointed. While Roger asked him to stay focussed and not play rash shots, Rafa's advice was to not get distressed and help Sock earn easy points.

We're never going to see Rafa and Federer like this in any other tournament. This is gold. — उत्कर्ष आर्य | Utkarsh Arya (@AsocialArya) September 20, 2019

Never in the history of tennis has a player had such a high octane coaching duo in each year during a change over. And, for good measure the vision of a silent Bjorn Borg standing in from of him. Federer, Nadal, Borg -- you get it all in the @LaverCup (Fognini lost to Sock) — Richard Ingham Evans (@Ringham7) September 20, 2019

The GOATs ever.. doing coach job togheter, Rafa and Fabio talking Spanish.. and Mr. Federer understands it all.. Times like this makes me so for proud of this Sport.. that also gave to my Country the blessed Guga Kuerten.. Tennis, I just love you so much.. — Borba Junior (@BorbaJunior5) September 20, 2019

Extremely nice to see Federer and Nadal actually babysitting Fognini despite knowing he's inconsistent in his shot selection and volatile in temper. #LaverCup — 🕵️ (@theBlackkSky) September 20, 2019

In the end, their advice didn't help as the world No.11 lost to Sock 6-1, 7-6 (3) but fans saw a glimpse of the duo work together and motivate the next generation and they couldn't keep calm.

Federer was also at his humourous best when asked about his coaching strategy.

Later in the day, Federer teamed up with Alexander Zverev to beat Jack Sock and Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 7-5 in men's doubles to give Team Europe a 3-1 lead at the end of day one.