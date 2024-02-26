WFI invites Bajrang, Vinesh, retired Sakshi for trials to select teams for 2024 Olympics Qualifier

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik at a press conference in New Delhi on December 21, 2024

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) invited top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and retired Sakshi Malik for the trials to select the teams for the Senior Asian Wrestling Championship and Asian Olympic Games Qualifier on Monday.

The WFI announced that trials for both upcoming tournaments will be held at K.D. Jadhav Wrestling Indoor Stadium in New Delhi starting on March 10. Sanay Singh-led WFI also requested all state federations to inform the wrestlers to attend the trials.

"I would like to inform all affiliated units of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) that the selection trials to select the teams for participation in the following events are being conducted on 10th and 11th March 2024 at K.D. Jadhav Wrestling Indoor Stadium, IGI Sports Complex, New Delhi," the WFI president Sanjay Singh said in a statement. "All state units are requested to intimate the wrestlers as per the list attached to participate in the said trials."

The United World Wrestling (UWW) body lifted the five-month suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India on February 13, allowing them to conduct the trials. However, the WFI remains suspended by the sports ministry but holds the right to send teams to the Olympic Games.

