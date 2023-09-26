WATCH: Denied Chinese visa for Asian Games, Wushu players receive warm welcome at Arunachal railway station

Follow us on Image Source : MEPUNG LAMGU TWITTER Indian Wushu trio of Nyeman Wangsu, Mepung Lamgu and Onilu Tega received a warm welcome at Naharlagun railway station in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Wushu trio of Nyeman Wangsu, Mepung Lamgu and Onilu Tega returned home to Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, September 26 dejected without participating in the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou in China. The three female Wushu players were scheduled to fly to China on Wednesday, September 20 from IGI airport in Delhi but could not take the flight as two of them were given stapled visas by the Chinese authorities.

The stapled visas were issued after being denied accreditation by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC). The Indian government wasn't in favour of taking stapled visas and hence those two players couldn't board the flight and the one who received accreditation was only till Hong Kong and she too didn't board the flight.

The trio received a warm welcome at Naharlagun railway station in Arunachal Pradesh.

As a mark of protest against China's discrimnitaive behaviour, Union Sports Minister boycotted his travel to China saying, "According to the Olympic Charter, visas were supposed to be granted. This was also the responsibility of the Asian Olympic Committee, and even China should have been granted a visa for any athlete representing India from any corner of India.

"But the behavior was not good. We did not accept the discrimination, and that’s why I want to say again, Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and will remain an integral part of India… India will not bow down.”

The three athletes too were heartbroken. Talking to reporters, Wangsu said, "Our game has started there (China), we feel hurt when we see that, we didn't get to play there...but we won't back down, we will keep going forward and try to give our best in the future.."

"What can we do about it?...even Union Minister(Anurag Thakur) boycotted his trip (to Asian Games) this is a big thing. We will do our best next time..." asked Mepung Lamgu.

Tega, on the other hand, was more disappointed for her coach as it was a big dream for him to see his athletes participate in Asiad, but it wasn't to be. "We're all sad, our coach is especially sad because it was his biggest dream to see us participate in the Asian Games...we will work harder and will participate in the upcoming game..." she said.

