Satwik-Chirag storm into India Open 2024 final; HS Prannoy knocked out in semis

Image Source : PTI Satwiksairaj-Chirag and HS Prannoy at India Open 2024 in New Delhi on January 20

High-flying Indian badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into India Open 2024 final in the men's doubles event on Saturday. The world no.2 Satwik-Chirag pair defeated the last edition's runner-up Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik in straight sets 21-18, 21-14 at New Delhi's KD Jadhav Indoor Hall 1.

Satwik-Chirahg will be seeking a maiden India Open title when they clash against South Korean couple Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Ja in the final on Sunday evening. Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Ja are ranked third in the men's double standings and defeated Japan's Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi by 21-19, 21-14 in the first semi-final.

In the men's singles, top-ranked Indian HS Prannoy suffered an embarrassing defeat in the semifinal on Saturday. He was defeated by the world no.2 Shi Yu Qi of China by 21-15, 21-5, which ended India's run in singles event as well.

Prannoy's poor form continues as the world no.9 was thrashed by Shi in the second set. He looked tired from the beginning after long games in Round of 16 and quarter-final. The Indian star also failed to find any rhythm despite showing some positive signs at the end of the first game.

The Delhi-born ace also failed to impress in the Malaysia Open 2024, in the first BWF tournament of the season.