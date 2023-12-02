Pro Kabaddi League Live telecast: When and where to watch PKL 10 for free on streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GUJARAT GIANTS X Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 live telecast and streaming

The season of Kabaddi is here. From what it was in 2013 when it started to what it is now, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has come leaps and bounds and it can be safely said that it has been instrumental in making the sport marketable and part of regular daily discussions. The likes of Pardeep Narwal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Pawan Sehrawat, Rahul Chaudhary and Anup Kumar earlier became household names. Yes, the presence of 12 teams has meant that the tournament has become longer, close to 3 months but the excitement before every game is unparalleled, which is the case before the 10th edition as well.

This year too Pawan Sehrawat was the most expensive player in PKL auction history and from Tamil Thalaivas, he has now moved to the Telugu Titans. In another big transfer, Fazel Atrachali moved to the Gujarat Giants and will be leading the side this year and these two big names will open the tournament in Ahmedabad on Saturday, December 2. The group stage will run till February 21, 2024 and the knockouts will take place in last week of the month.

When and where to watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on streaming for free in India?

The matches will begin at 8 PM and 9 PM IST on double-header days while the on days when there is just one match, it will kick off at 8 PM IST. The 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network across several languages. The live streaming of the tournament will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Mobile users can watch all the matches of PKL 10 for free on Hotstar. The schedule for the 10th season can be checked here.

Squads of all 12 teams

Bengal Warriors

Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, R Guhan, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Maninder Singh, Nitin Rawal, Shubham Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav, Chai-Ming Chang, Aslam Thambi, Bhoir Akshay Bharat, Akshay Kumar, Akshay Bodake, Nitin Kumar, Vishwas S

Bengaluru Bulls

Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Vishal, Vikash Khandola, Ran Singh, Md. Liton Ali, Piotr Pamulak, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Sunder, Surjeet Singh, Abhishek Singh, Banty, Monu, Ankit, Sushil, Rakshit, Rohit Kumar

Dabang Delhi

Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu, Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Akash Prasher, Vikrant, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit

Gujarat Giants

Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Arkam Shaikh, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, More GB, Jitendar Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D

Haryana Steelers

K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Ghanshyam Magar, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Shashank B, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Sumit

Patna Pirates

Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Deepak Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay

Puneri Paltan

Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar, Ishwar, Hardeep

Tamil Thalaivas

Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Himanshu, Jatin, Himanshu Singh, Selvamani K, Ritik, Masanmutu Lakshnanan, Satish Kanan, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi

Telugu Titans

Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Mohit, Nitin, Vijay, Pawan Sehrawat, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Milad Jabbari, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Omkar R. More, Gaurav Dahiya, Mohit, Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Robin Chaudhary

U Mumba

Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Kunal, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe

UP Yoddhas

Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar

