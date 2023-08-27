'I was determined to reach the top slot' - Archer Pragati opens up to PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mann Ki Baat/ Screengrab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the remarkable achievement of India's athletes during the World University Games 2023 organised at Chengdu in the People's Republic of China during his 'Mann Ki Baat' interaction on Sunday, August 27.

India did exceedingly well at the Games and won 26 medals, including 11 gold, five silver and ten bronze. Having only won 18 medals in total since the inception of the World University Games back in 1959, India recorded a groundbreaking performance in the 2023 edition made a giant leap on the medals tally and finished in the seventh position. China topped the charts with a total of 178 medals, followed by Japan with 93 and the Republic of Korea securing 58 medals to finish in the top three.

The fourth position was claimed by Italy with 56 medals, Poland bagged 43 medals and finished fifth on the table while Turkey secured the sixth position with 35 medals to their credit and finished just above India.

PM Modi had a telephone conversation with some of the athletes who brought laurels to the country at the megaevent and praised their efforts.

"I am feeling very good talking to you. Firstly, I congratulate all of you, the team selected from the universities of India for bringing the glory to the country. You have made every countrymen proud by your performance in the World University Games. So, first of all I congratulate you all," Modi said.

The honourable Prime Minister started the interaction by speaking to archer Pragati, who helped India bag gold and silver in archery during the World University Games. PM asked Pragati about the emotions she felt when she made India proud at the marquee event.

Pragati responded, " Sir, I was feeling very proud. I was feeling so good that I had come here with my country's flag hoisted so high. It's okay that once I had reached the gold medal game, I had lost it and was regretting it but the second time, it was in my mind, come what may, if anything happens now, I will not let the flag go down. I was determined to reach the top slot in every situation."

Pragati also shared her awe-inspiring anecdote when she was battling death after getting diagnosed with brain haemorrhage on May 5, 2020. She fought valiantly recovered from the condition and showed immense grit and determination to make a comeback on the field.

