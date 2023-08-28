Neeraj Chopra displays class act, denies Hungarian lady for autograph on Indian flag

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Neeraj Chopra sharing a special moment with fans

Neeraj Chopra broke the headlines with his historic Gold medal victory at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday. The 25-year-old completed his Javelin cabinet with Gold medals in numerous sporting events. The Olympic Champion missed the final piece in his illustrious cabinet when he took the Silver at the competition last year before winning the Diamond League finals later. However, his throw of 88.17m turned out to be too much for the other 11 athletes competing in the final, making Chopra the World Champion.

He also caught the attention of numerous fans when he called in Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem for a picture with the Indian flag after the final. Moreover, in another video being circulated on social media, Chopra is winning the hearts again. On the night of the final, Chopra was asked for an autograph from a Hungarian lady which the Indian star obliged to do. But he soon made a heartwarming statement when he realised that the lady had demanded the autograph on the Indian national flag. "Waha nahi kar sakta," Chopra said to the her. However, the Indian did not disappoint a bit to the home fan and put his autograph on her shirt's sleeve.

The people hailed Chopra's decision with a person saying, "He is from the Army and knows the flag code". Notably, as per the Indian Flag Code, putting an inscription on the national flag is interpreted as disrespect to the flag. It also states, "Lettering of any kind shall not be put upon the Flag."

Many fans were left in awe of the move the recently crowned World Champion did and praised him over the same. "What an absolute superstar and a true ambassador for everything that a great sportsman should stand for," a user wrote over the act. "He is the real gold, irrespective of the fact that he wins one or not. Pure class!" another one wrote.

Latest Sports News