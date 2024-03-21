Paris Olympics 2024: Sharath Kamal named India's flagbearer, Mary Kom to lead contingent delegation

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sharath Kamal at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced key officials for India's contingent for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday, March 21. India's top-ranked table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal is named as flagbearer for the prestigious Summer Olympics starting on July 26.

Legendary boxer Mary Kom is set to lead the Indian delegation as Chef de Mission at the Paris Olympic Games. Mary and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh were India's flagbearers at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020.

"These appointments represent a blend of experience, expertise, and leadership that will contribute significantly to the success of putting athletes on the global stages," the IOA press release said. "Leading the delegation as the Chef de Mission will be none other than the iconic boxer, Mary Kom. Her unparalleled dedication to sports and inspiring journey make her a natural choice to guide and mentor our athletes at the Olympics."

More to follow...