Wednesday, March 17, 2021
     
  5. Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap knocked out of men's singles in All England

PTI PTI
Birmingham Published on: March 17, 2021 21:19 IST
Kidambi Srikanth, All England
Image Source : TWITTER/KIDAMBI SRIKANTH

Kidambi Srikanth

India's ace shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap suffered early exits in the prestigious All England Badminton Championships, losing their respective opening round men's singles matches here on Wednesday.

However, the Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy got the better of Thailand's Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard in straight games, 21-14 21-12, in a women's doubles match that lasted 30 minutes.

Seeded eight, Srikanth lost to Ireland's unseeded player Nguyen Nhat 11-21 21-15 12-21 on the opening day of the tournament.

His match lasted exactly an hour as the player from Ireland came back strongly after losing the second game against the Indian.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Kashyap went down in straight games to top-seeded Japanese Kento Momota 13-21 2-22 in 42 minutes. 

