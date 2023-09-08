India TV Sports Wrap on September 8: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

The South Africa and Australia ODI series began on a terrific note as the visitors won the first ODI in a thrilling run chase while playing in Bloemfontein. Marnus Labuschagne, who came in as a concussion substitute played a match-winning knock and has forced the selectors to reconsider their decision regarding his inclusion in the ODI World Cup squad. Meanwhile, on the tennis court, India's Rohan Bopanna marched into the finals of the men's doubles of the ongoing US Open alongside his partner Matthew Ebden. All of that and more in today's top 10 trending sports news stories on September 8.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna scripts remarkable feat, storms into men's doubles final alongside Matthew Ebden

Rohan Bopanna has stormed into the finals of the men's doubles of the ongoing US Open 2023 alongside his Australian partner Matthew Ebden.

Asia Cup 2023: Indian team engages in intense workout session ahead of Super Four clash vs Pakistan

The Indian cricket team hit the gym to make use of the gap before the all-important clash versus Pakistan on Sunday, September 10.

SA vs AUS: Marnus Labuschagne serves timely reminder to selectors with gritty knock as World Cup approaches

Marnus Labuschagne played a match-winning knock in the first ODI vs South Africa in Bloemfontein and has forced the selectors to reconsider their decison regarding his inclusion in Australia's ODI World Cup squad.

'It will be special playing and winning in India' - Shoaib Akhtar calls World Cup win only thing to lift Pakistan

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar feels that a World Cup win can lift the mood of Pakistan.

US Open 2023: Coco Gauff enters finale of women's singles

America's Coco Gauff has entered the women's singles final after overcoming Karolina Muchova.

Meg Lanning ruled out as Australia announce team with Alyssa Healy to lead for West Indies series

Meg Lanning won't be a part of Australia's home series against West Indies as Alyssa Healy has been named to lead the team.

Lionel Messi scores for Argentina in World Cup qualifier against Ecuador to seal victory

Lionel Messi helped Argentina beat Ecuador in a World Cup Qualifier fixture on Thursday.

Will Young to get opening gig ahead of Finn Allen during England series

The right-handed batter Will Young is likely to open alongside southpaw Devon Conway ahead of Finn Allen during England ODI series.

Murali Sreeshankar pulls out of Diamond League Final in USA, set to focus on Asian Games

India's long jumper Murali Sreeshankar has pulled out of the upcoming Diamond League Final in the USA to focus on the Hangzhou Asian Games starting September 23.

US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic to take on home favourite Ben Shelton in Men's singles semifinals

Three-time US Open champion Djokovic will be up against Ben Shelton in a bid to advance to the finals.

