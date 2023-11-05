India TV Sports Wrap on November 5: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian players and Max Verstappen.

The fight for the World Cup 2023 semis is very well on. Pakistan have defeated New Zealand are in the hunt to finish in the top four of the World Cup points table. Meanwhile, India lock horns against South Africa in the top of the table clash at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on November 5.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Pakistan stay alive in race to World Cup semis with DLS win over New Zealand

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 21 runs (DLS method) as the Men in Green stay in hunt for a place in the semifinals

England get knocked out of World Cup, in race to reach Champions Trophy

England are knocked out of World Cup 2023 as the defending champions lose to Australia

India face South Africa in World Cup 2023 in Kolkata

India are all set to have a go at South Aftica in their 8th match of World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli celebrates his 35th Birthday

Virat Kohli marks a special occasion to his life as star cricketer celebrates his 35th birthday

Mohammed Shami chases five-wicket haul records in IND vs SA clash

Star pacer Mohammed Shami is chasing a few records in India's clash against South Africa

Novak Djokovic outclasses Andrey Rublev to cruise into Paris Masters final

Serb great Novak Djokovic defeated Andrey Rublev and has stormed into the finals of Paris Masters

Jessica Pegula defeats Coco Gauff in straight sets at WTA Finals

Jessica Pegula has defeated US Open champion Coco Gauff in the WTA finals in straight sets

Manchester City regain top spot in Premier League table as Arsenal lose to Newcastle

Manchester United have jumped to the top spot in the Premier League points table after Arsenal lose to Newcastle 1-0

Max Verstappen wins Sao Paulo Sprint, Norris finishes second

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won the Sprint race in Sao Paulo with Lando Norris finishing on second

Real Madrid denies negotiations to sign PSG's Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have denied of the reports claiming they are negotiating to bring PSG star Kylian Mbappe on board

