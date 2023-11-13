India TV Sports Wrap on November 13: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and Netherlands Cricket players (L), Novak Djokovic (R)

India remained unscathed in the league phase of World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue defeated the Netherlands in their 9th match of the tournament by 160 runs. They will now take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the tournament. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on November 13.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India remain unscathed in World Cup 2023 with 9th win of tournament

India have maintained their unbeaten run in World Cup 2023 with a superb win over Netherlands

KL Rahul became India's fastest century-maker in World Cup history

KL Rahul broke Rohit Sharma's record of fastest Indian to score ODI World Cup hundred when he scored one in 62 balls vs NED

PM Modi sends 'Best wishes' for India's semifinal against New Zealand

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent his wishes for India's semifinal clash against the Kiwis

Novak Djokovic secures No.1 year-end rankings after win at ATP Finals

Serbian great Novak Djokovic defeated Holger Rune in ATP Finals and will be No.1 in year-ending

Ben Stokes claims he will think about ODI future after knee surgery

Ben Stokes has opened on his ODI future stating that he will take a call on it after his knee surgery

Spanish league: Atletico register record 15th win in row at home

Atletico have continued their unbeaten run at home with 15th win in Spanish League

Barcelona beat Alaves 2-1 as Lewandowski shines

Barcelona edged past Alaves with Robert Lewandowski shining in a 2-1 win

Suryakumar Yadav wins best fielder medal after win over Netherlands

Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has won the best fielder medal award for India's game against Netherlands

Kuldeep Yadav claims early wickets key in semifinal vs New Zealand

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has claimed that the team would need to take early wickets against New Zealand in the first semifinal

'I would be in-authentic if I say that there will be no pressure of semi-final': Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid has acknowledged the upcoming semifinal would not be a pressure-free game for India

Latest Sports News