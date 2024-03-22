India TV Sports Wrap on March 22: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

India's PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen have crashed out of the ongoing Swiss Open whereas Kidambi Srikanth, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament. On the other hand, India's premier T20 tournament, IPL, is set to kick-start with its brand new season on Friday as Chennai Super Kings prepare to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the curtain raiser. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Chennai Super Kings to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024 opener

CSK will take on RCB in the opening game of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

PV Sindhu crashes out of Swiss Open women's singles

Sindhu lost her pre-quarters 16-21, 21-19, 21-16 to Tomoka Miyazaki in a three-set thriller.

Lakshya Sen gets knocked out of Swiss Open

Lakshya lost to Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei 21-17, 21-15 to crash out of the Swiss Open.

India's Kidambi Srikanth to face Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei in Swiss Open quarters

Srikanth will be up against the Chinese Taipei shuttler in the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open.

Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George to battle in Swiss Open quarters

Priyanshu will lock horns with Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei whereas Kiran will take the court against Rasmus Gemke.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand to meet Aussie pair in Swiss Open quarterfinals

Treesa and Gayatri will square off against Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu in the quarters of the Swiss Open.

England women beat New Zealand women in 2nd T20I

England defeated New Zealand in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series by 15 runs. The Heather Knight-led side has taken a 2-0 lead in the bilateral contest.

Bangladesh win toss, put Sri Lanka into bat in first Test

Bangladesh have asked Sri Lanka to bat first in the opening encounter of the two-match Test series in Sylhet.

Former Brazil star footballer Robinho arrested over rape charges

Robinho has been arrested by the cops in Brazil to serve a nine-year sentence for raping an Albanian woman.

India play out goalless draw against Afghanistan in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers