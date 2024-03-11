India TV Sports Wrap on March 11: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India TV Sports Wrap.

Australia pipped New Zealand in a tense run chase to win the second Test of the two-match series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and sealed the two-match contest 2-0. Alex Carey won the Player of the Match (POTM) for his unbeaten 98-run knock. On the other hand, Chirag Shetty and his partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won their second French Open men's doubles title. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty win French Open doubles title

Satwik and Chirag defeated Chinese Taipei’s Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan in straight sets 21-11 and 21-17 to win the French Open 2024 men's doubles title.

Australia beat New Zealand by three wickets in Christchurch Test

Australia got the better of the Kiwis in the second Test of the two-match series by three wickets.

Australia replace New Zealand at No. 2 spot in WTC Standings

Australia have become the second-placed team on the WTC points table. New Zealand have slipped to the third position.

Teams confirmed for PSL playoffs

Multan Sultans, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi have booked their places in the PSL 9 playoffs.

Liverpool play out a draw against Manchester City in Premier League

Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Montreal beat Inter Miami in MLS

Montreal beat Inter Miami 3-2 in Major League Soccer. Miami missed the services of Lionel Messi in the game.

Real Madrid hammer Celta Vigo in La Liga

Real Madrid vanquished Celta Vigo 4-0 in a La Liga fixture.

Delhi Capitals emerge victorious against RCB in nerve-wracking thriller

Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by just one run in the 17th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Gujarat Giants meet UP Warriorz in WPL

Giants will take the field against Warriorz in the 18th game of the Women's Premier League.

Karachi Kings to face Peshawar Zalmi in PSL