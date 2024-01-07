India TV Sports Wrap on January 7: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India women and Australia women are all set to have a go at each other in 2nd T20I of the three-match series in Navi Mumbai. The Women in Blue are already 1-0 up in the series and eye a win against the mighty Aussies. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on January 7.
Top 10 Trending Sports Stories
India women face Australia women in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series in Navi Mumbai
India women are all geared up to face Australia women in the 2nd T20I as they look to clinch the series
IND vs AFG: BCCI secretary Jay Shah might decide Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's T20I selection | Report
BCCI secretary Jay Shah might be deciding on the T20I selection of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the Afghanistan series
IND-W vs AUS-W: Ellyse Perry set to create all-time Australian record as Aussies face India
Australia's Ellyse Perry is all set to create an all-time record for Australia in the 2nd T20I against India
Ultimate Kho Kho: Odisha Juggernauts storm into semi-finals after beating Gujarat Giants
Odisha Juggernauts have cruised into the semifinals of the Ultimate Kho Kho after a win over Gujarat Giants
Brazil's World Cup-winning player Mario Zagallo dies at 92
The World Cup winning Brazilian star Mario Zagallo took his last breath late Friday and he died at 92
England to take chef on India tour
England will be taking a chef on their tour to India for the upcoming Test series
Formula E Hyderabad E-Prix cancelled for 'not fulfilling host city agreement'
The Hyderabad E-Prix of Formula E has been cancelled as the organisers claimed that the 'MAUD, under the control of the Government of Telangana, not to fulfil the Host City Agreement'
Spanish Cup: Atletico, Real Madrid cruise into last 16, Betis out
Atletico and Real Madrid have reached into the last 16 of the Spanish Cup while Betis have been knocked out
Chelsea storm in FA Cup with 4-0 win over Preston North End
Chelsea cruised into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 4-0 win over Preston North End
French Cup: Lille rout Golden Lion 12-0 in record win
Lille registered their highest-ever win when they routed Golden Lion 12-0