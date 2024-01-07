India TV Sports Wrap on January 7: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Alyssa Healy, Harmanpreet Kaur and Mario Zagallo

India women and Australia women are all set to have a go at each other in 2nd T20I of the three-match series in Navi Mumbai. The Women in Blue are already 1-0 up in the series and eye a win against the mighty Aussies. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on January 7.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India women face Australia women in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series in Navi Mumbai

India women are all geared up to face Australia women in the 2nd T20I as they look to clinch the series

IND vs AFG: BCCI secretary Jay Shah might decide Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's T20I selection | Report

BCCI secretary Jay Shah might be deciding on the T20I selection of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the Afghanistan series

IND-W vs AUS-W: Ellyse Perry set to create all-time Australian record as Aussies face India

Australia's Ellyse Perry is all set to create an all-time record for Australia in the 2nd T20I against India

Ultimate Kho Kho: Odisha Juggernauts storm into semi-finals after beating Gujarat Giants

Odisha Juggernauts have cruised into the semifinals of the Ultimate Kho Kho after a win over Gujarat Giants

Brazil's World Cup-winning player Mario Zagallo dies at 92

The World Cup winning Brazilian star Mario Zagallo took his last breath late Friday and he died at 92

England to take chef on India tour

England will be taking a chef on their tour to India for the upcoming Test series

Formula E Hyderabad E-Prix cancelled for 'not fulfilling host city agreement'

The Hyderabad E-Prix of Formula E has been cancelled as the organisers claimed that the 'MAUD, under the control of the Government of Telangana, not to fulfil the Host City Agreement'

Spanish Cup: Atletico, Real Madrid cruise into last 16, Betis out

Atletico and Real Madrid have reached into the last 16 of the Spanish Cup while Betis have been knocked out

Chelsea storm in FA Cup with 4-0 win over Preston North End

Chelsea cruised into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 4-0 win over Preston North End

French Cup: Lille rout Golden Lion 12-0 in record win