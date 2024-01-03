India TV Sports Wrap on January 3: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill, KS Bharat and David Warner.

India and South Africa to face each other in the second Test of the two-match series at Newlands, Cape Town. India are already 1-0 down and can level the series at max. David Warner is featuring in his final Test as he features in the AUS vs PAK 3rd Test in Sydney. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on January 3.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India-South Africa face each other in 2nd and final Test in Cape Town

India and South Africa are all set to face each other in the second Test of the series in Cape Town

David Warner features in his final Test as Australia lock horns with Pakistan

David Warner is in his swansong Test as he features in the SCG Test vs Pakistan

Italian Cup: AC Milan beat Cagliari 4-1 to advance into quarterfinals

AC Milan defeated Cagliari with a big 4-1 win and they advance into the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup

Premier League: West Ham-Brighton settle for 0-0 draw

West Ham and Brighton settled for a 0-0 draw after failing to open the deadlock in Premier League

'Didn't expect them to play with emotions': Rising wicket-keeper on Delhi Capitals after goofed-up auction incident

A Jharkhand wicket-keeper Sumti Kumar has revealed how Delhi Capitals screwed up his bid at IPL 2024 auction

New Zealand announce squad for Bangladesh T20Is, Rachin Ravindra rested

New Zealand have named an experienced squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh as Rachin Ravindra has been rested

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in fray for T20 WC; 30 players set to be monitored during IPL: Report

A report states that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are in fray for the T20 World Cup with 30 players going to be monitored during IPL

Back where I made my Test debut: Bumrah shares emotional video ahead of Cape Town decider

Jasprit Bumrah shared an emotional video of him ahead of the 2nd Test against South Africa

Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi beat Gujarat Giants 35-28

Dabag Delhi found enough fuel to beat Gujarat Giants in their Pro Kabaddi clash

Haryana Steelers to face Jaipur Pink Panthers, UP Yoddhas up against Puneri Paltan