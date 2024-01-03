India TV Sports Wrap on January 3: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India and South Africa to face each other in the second Test of the two-match series at Newlands, Cape Town. India are already 1-0 down and can level the series at max. David Warner is featuring in his final Test as he features in the AUS vs PAK 3rd Test in Sydney. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on January 3.
Top 10 Trending Sports Stories
India-South Africa face each other in 2nd and final Test in Cape Town
India and South Africa are all set to face each other in the second Test of the series in Cape Town
David Warner features in his final Test as Australia lock horns with Pakistan
David Warner is in his swansong Test as he features in the SCG Test vs Pakistan
Italian Cup: AC Milan beat Cagliari 4-1 to advance into quarterfinals
AC Milan defeated Cagliari with a big 4-1 win and they advance into the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup
Premier League: West Ham-Brighton settle for 0-0 draw
West Ham and Brighton settled for a 0-0 draw after failing to open the deadlock in Premier League
'Didn't expect them to play with emotions': Rising wicket-keeper on Delhi Capitals after goofed-up auction incident
A Jharkhand wicket-keeper Sumti Kumar has revealed how Delhi Capitals screwed up his bid at IPL 2024 auction
New Zealand announce squad for Bangladesh T20Is, Rachin Ravindra rested
New Zealand have named an experienced squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh as Rachin Ravindra has been rested
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in fray for T20 WC; 30 players set to be monitored during IPL: Report
A report states that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are in fray for the T20 World Cup with 30 players going to be monitored during IPL
Back where I made my Test debut: Bumrah shares emotional video ahead of Cape Town decider
Jasprit Bumrah shared an emotional video of him ahead of the 2nd Test against South Africa
Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi beat Gujarat Giants 35-28
Dabag Delhi found enough fuel to beat Gujarat Giants in their Pro Kabaddi clash
Haryana Steelers to face Jaipur Pink Panthers, UP Yoddhas up against Puneri Paltan
Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on each other in the first match of the double-header while Puneri Paltan face UP Yoddhas in the other one