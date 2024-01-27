India TV Sports Wrap on January 27: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohan Bopanna and Ravindra Jadeja.

India TV Sports Wrap on January 27: India and England are facing each other in the first Test of the ongoing series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. After the first two days of the match, India are sitting pretty comfortably on top of England. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on January 27.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

IND vs ENG 1st Test: England's worries deepen as Jack Leach picks 'pretty serious' injury

England have been hit with an injury concern as Jack Leach has picked up a knee injury

IND vs ENG: India bowled out for 436, lead England by 190 runs

India were bowled out for 190 as they got out for 436 in England's reply of 246

AUS vs WI: West Indies look to take big lead against Australia

West Indies and Australia lock horns on moving day at The Gabba

Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden face Simone Bolelli-Andrea Vavassori in final

India's Rohan Bopanna, Australia's Matthew Ebden face Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in doubles final

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka face Qinwen Zheng in final of Australian Open 2024

Aryna Sabalenka and Qinwen Zheng face each other in final of the Australian Open women's final

India women's team beat South Africa to enter FIH Hockey5s Women's WC final

India defeated South Africa in women's hockey to enter into FIH Hockey5s Women's WC final

Indian hockey team defeats South Africa 3-0 at home

India hockey men's team beat South Africa 3-0 on their home soil

Torino beat struggling Cagliari 2-1 in Serie A

Torino defeated Cagliari 2-1 in Serie A to leave them struggling

Patna Pirates beat Bengal Warriors 44-28, Gujarat beat U Mumba 44-35

Patna Pirates defeated Bengal Warriors 44-28, while Gujarat Giants defeated U Mumba 44-35 in Pro Kabaddi League

Patna Pirates take on Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi up against UP Yoddhas

Patna Pirates will play back-to-back games as they face Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi up against UP Yoddhas